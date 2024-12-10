Anubhava Mantapa work half done, likely to miss Dec 2025 deadline

BENGALURU: The state government’s ambitious project, Anubhava Mantapa, a replica of the world’s first parliament from the 12th century AD in Basavakalyan taluk, Bidar district, is expected to take more time to complete.

The project aims to promote the teachings of the social reformer Basavanna. It was proposed in 2016 during Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as chief minister and received cabinet approval in 2019. The foundation was laid in January 2021 by the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, shortly before bypolls in the Basavakalyan constituency.

Six Floors, 770 Pillars

Even after four years, the project remains incomplete. As per the plan, the complex will feature six floors and 770 pillars, each representing one of Basavanna’s 770 followers. The building will be designed in the Chalukyan architectural style.

Construction was delayed even after Yediyurappa laid the foundation in 2021, with work commencing only in 2022. According to officials from the Basavakalyan Development Board, as of now, only 50% of the construction is complete. The tentative deadline for completion is December 2025, but the project is expected to extend into 2026.

Initially, the cost estimate during Yediyurappa’s tenure was low, but additional facilities and modifications led to a significant cost escalation. In 2022, administrative approval was granted for a revised estimate of Rs 612 crore, and a work order was issued to a Pune-based company. “Of this, Rs 290 crore has been released so far,” sources reported.

Deadlines have been revised multiple times. In 2021, Yediyurappa set a two-year deadline. Later, in May 2022, Basavaraj Bommai, then chief minister, extended it to three years. Earlier this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the project would be completed in 2025. However, with only 50% of the work completed, this deadline also appears unlikely to be met.

The project is seen as an effort to woo Lingayats, but continued delays may affect its intended impact.