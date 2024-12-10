Lokayukta police conduct raids against nine officials in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Tuesday conducted raids on nine state government officials for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA) relative to their known sources of income.

According to an official statement, the accused officials are Lokesh Babu, Superintending Engineer (Electrical), Bengaluru East Circle, Bescom; Suresh Babu, Revenue Inspector, Ward No. 197, Bommanahalli Range of BBMP; Krishnappa, Tax Inspector, Yelahanka Zone, BBMP; M. C. Sunil Kumar, District Health Officer, Health Department, Bengaluru Rural; Nanjundaiah, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Armed), Police Training School, Channapatna; Laxman, Second Division Assistant, Executive Engineer's office, Gadag; Ramappa, Superintendent Engineer (Development), Mahanagara Palike, Kalaburagi; Ramesh, Excise Inspector, Excise Department, Koppal taluk; and Suresh, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Hiriyur Sub Division.

Sources stated that teams of officials simultaneously raided the offices and residences of the accused early Tuesday morning. During the searches, they seized valuables, including cash and documents related to the properties owned by the accused. The exact amount of DA possessed by each official will be determined later in the day after the conclusion of the searches.