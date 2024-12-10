SM Krishna, former EAM and Karnataka CM passes away at 92

KARNATAKA: Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and former Union Minister of External Affairs, Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, passed away on Tuesday in Bengaluru at the age of 92.

SM Krishna also served as the Governor of Maharashtra and was credited with transforming Bengaluru into the Silicon Valley of India. He is survived by his wife, Prema Krishna, and two daughters.

Krishna served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004. He also held the position of Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. Over his long political career, Krishna represented both houses of the Karnataka legislature (Assembly and Council) as well as both houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha). He began his political journey in 1962 when he was elected as an MLA. In 2023, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor.