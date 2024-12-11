Air India Express to operate flights between Mangaluru-Singapore from January 21

MANGALURU: Air India Express will operate flights between Mangaluru and Singapore twice a week from January 21. Singapore will be the first Southeast Asian international destination to get air connectivity with Mangaluru. Untill now, all international flights from Mangaluru were operated to only the Middle East.

A statement from Air India Express said the flights between the two destinations will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays. Flight No. IX 0862 will depart Mangaluru at 5.55 hrs and arrive at Singapore at 13.25 hrs. Flight No. IX 0861 will depart Singapore at 14.25 hrs and arrive at Mangaluru at 16.55 hrs.

Air India Express will also operate non-stop daily flights between Mangaluru and Delhi from February 1. Flight No. IX 1552 will depart Mangaluru at 6.40 hrs and arrive at Delhi at 9.35 hrs. Flight No. IX 2768 will depart Delhi at 6.40 hrs and arrive at Mangaluru at 9.35 hrs.

Further, Air India Express will operate two direct flights between Mangaluru and Pune from January 4. Flight No. IX 2256 will depart Pune at 8 hrs and arrive at Pune at 9.25 hrs. Flight No. 2257 will depart Pune at 9.55 hrs and arrive at Mangaluru at 11.40 hrs. Flight No. 2236 will depart Mangaluru at 18.30 hrs and arrive at Pune at 20.00 hrs and Flight No. 2237 will depart Pune at 20.35 hrs and arrive at Mangaluru at 22.05 hrs.

In September this year, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta had written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to operate flights between Mangaluru and Singapore's Changi Airport following a request by Tetherfi Technologies, a company operating in Singapore and the Malnad/Coastal regions of Karnataka.

In a post on 'X', Chowta said: “This will enable ease of travel for business and aligns with the Act East policy of our union govt led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that is aimed at connecting India with ASEAN and East Asian nations,” he said. The MP also requested the Mangaloreans based in Singapore to think of coming back and investing in Mangaluru.