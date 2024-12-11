Four students washed away at Murdeshwar beach, school staff suspended in Karnataka

KARWAR, KOLAR : In a tragic incident, four 15-year-old girl students were washed away at Murdeshwar Beach in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday evening. Bodies of all four girls, who were all studying in Class 9, were fished out on Wednesday. The deceased—Diksha, Lavanya, Vandana, and Shravanthi—were all students of Morarji Desai Residential School in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district.

The victims had come to Murdeshwar on Tuesday along with other students and teachers. The students had entered the shore in the evening, and during a photoshoot, a large wave hit the group. The shore was crowded on Tuesday, and there were at least 600 people on the beach. The beach has just four lifeguards, and despite warnings, the school children ventured to the beach.

The local fishermen and youth jumped into the sea to rescue the students. While three girls were rescued, the body of one girl was fished out on Tuesday night.

The other three bodies were found on Wednesday. The district administration has ordered the immediate closure of the beach for tourists following the incident.

Meanwhile, the government has suspended the school principal, Sashikala, four guest teachers, and supporting staff who had accompanied the children on the trip. Additionally, the government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased students.

Local residents alleged that the lack of an adequate rescue team at the beach was responsible for the delay in saving the girls. The lifeguards recently appointed at the beach are yet to receive certification and proper equipment, they alleged. “In recent months, several water activities at Murdeshwar Beach were stopped.