KERC removes sanctioned load clause for installing solar panels

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has issued orders to ease the process of applying and installing solar rooftop panels for domestic and commercial purposes. Additionally, the restrictions imposed on the sanctioned load of consumers has also been removed.

The order stated that the Commission has enabled the submission of online applications for installing and implementing solar rooftop photovoltaic (SRTPV) systems for a sanctioned load of up to and inclusive of 10 kW.

The order further states that if a consumer's sanctioned load is less than the capacity of the solar rooftop photovoltaic (SRTPV) plant to be installed, the distribution licensee (ESCOMs) must allow the installation of an SRTPV plant with a capacity of up to 10 kW.

The consumer's sanctioned load will be automatically enhanced to match the required capacity of the SRTPV plant. In such cases, the distribution licensee must take necessary steps to upgrade the capacity of distribution lines or transformers, if needed, in accordance with the relevant regulations or Commission orders.

The order also specifies that when a consumer's sanctioned load is increased, the consumer is responsible for paying the applicable charges, depositing the additional security, and entering into power supply agreements for the additional load. “For installation of SRTPV system up to and inclusive of 10 kW sanctioned load, a capacity tolerance of up to 10% shall be allowed for the applied system capacity (DC), subject to the condition that the AC capacity of the inverter shall not exceed the sanctioned load,” the order stated.

Explaining the order, KERC Chairman, P Ravi Kumar told TNIE that they had received representations and concerns from consumers pertaining to the load sanctions. But now after the central government eased the rules to help more people implement the PM- Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna, the Commission issued these orders.

Now irrespective of the minimum sanctioned load, consumers can directly apply for solar power upto 10kW. As the state government is not allowing those who have solar panels apply for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, this order will help them, he added.