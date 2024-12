BENGALURU: With just about two months to go for the much-awaited biennial Aero India, Air Force Station Yelahanka — where the country’s premier air show takes place from February 10-14 — is on the radar of the state government, the forest department in particular.

The forest department has raised the red flag saying the land where Aero India is held is a part of a 159.28-acre reserve forest patch in Survey Number 49, in Gantiganahalli forest block in Bengaluru North taluk, and has sought land in its lieu elsewhere in the city.

According to the October 1, 1931, gazette notification and government order, the land is a reserve forest patch, and there is no indication of it being denotified. The Karnataka government has been hosting Aero India at the location since 1996.

The issue came to the fore at the December 3, 2024, Civil Military Liaison meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. At the meeting, the forest department suggested to the defence establishments to file an application on the Parivesh portal asking for the land and giving land to the forest department in lieu of it, elsewhere in the city.

A senior forest department official told TNIE: “The land used by the Indian Air Force is a part of the reserve forest patch and it has not been denotified. However, it has lost all its characteristic of being a forest and has no green/tree cover after 2012.”

The official said neither the forest department nor the revenue department has any document stating that the land was handed over to the defence establishments.