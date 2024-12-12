Former Karnataka CM Krishna's scientific approach revolutionised rural, agrarian issues

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister SM Krishna, branded as an elite politician with a scientific approach, tackled agrarian and rural issues based on reports of experts and bureaucrats.

Projects like cloud seeding when the state was reeling under severe drought, did not yield the expected results, but the midday meal scheme providing free nutritious meals to children in government schools had an enormous impact.

Midday meals were implemented in seven districts in North Karnataka in 2002-03, and became a game-changer in the lives of children of farm hands and agriculture labourers, as the dropout rate declined.

“Children of farm labourers and BPL families would never attend classes in the afternoon when there were no midday meals. But after the scheme was launched, they remained in school.

The scheme was streamlined after some hiccups. The dropout rate, which was over 40 per cent, was stabilised at 18 per cent, and later extended to all districts of the state.

The Stree Shakti programme and the formation of SHGs empowered women socially and economically. The Yeshasvini Health Insurance scheme gave over 40 lakh farmers access to affordable healthcare, which Krishna launched after consultations with experts, especially Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, noted cardiac surgeon.

Interestingly, it was Krishna who set up an expert committee headed by GS Paramashivaiah to give a report on the Nethravati river diversion project, which eventually turned out to be the Yettinahole project.