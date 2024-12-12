Google's willow to usher in a new tech order

BENGALURU: Will Google’s monumental tech revolution—the next-gen quantum computing chip, Willow—bring about civilizational change, or will it usher in a paradigm shift in services and applications across critical areas?

On December 9, the tech giant announced Willow, a next-generation quantum computing chip that “performed a computation in under five minutes, which would take one of today’s fastest supercomputers 10²⁵ years—or 10 septillion years (10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 years),” said Google.

Willow was fabricated in Google’s new state-of-the-art facility in Santa Barbara, USA.

“The most remarkable result achieved by the Google Quantum AI team is in the challenging area of quantum error correction. They have demonstrated that errors decrease exponentially as the number of qubits increases, thus underlining the real possibility of scalable quantum computers,” said Prof. Bhanu Das, Director of the Centre for Quantum Engineering, Research, and Education (TCG CREST) in Kolkata and Professor Emeritus at the Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan.

“Willow is a remarkable discovery that has the potential to revolutionize various fields—from health to weather, banking, businesses, security, defence, and more—besides creating employment opportunities,” said Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of the International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B), speaking to TNIE.