Karnataka bids tearful adieu to former CM SM Krishna

MADDUR : The mortal remains of former chief minister SM Krishna were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village of Somanahalli near Maddur in Mandya district on Wednesday evening.

A pall of gloom descended on Maddur as thousands of people paid their last respects to Krishna. The final rites were performed as per Vokkaliga traditions near Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, adjacent to the Café Coffee Day outlet.

Amartya Hegde, Krishna’s grandson and son of Café Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha, lit the funeral pyre as people raised slogans in honour of Krishna. Police personnel played the national anthem and fired three rounds in the air as part of state honours.

The rituals were performed by Vedic scholar Vedabrahma Bhanuprakash Sharma, who was assisted by a team of 15 priests. Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and seers of various Veerashaiva mutts and priests of the local church joined Krishna’s family members in performing the last rites.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, Krishna’s close associate and Home Minister G Parameshwara, other ministers, Assembly Speaker UT Khader, former chief minister BY Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, Union ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, former MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, legislators and local leaders placed wreaths and paid their last respects to Krishna.