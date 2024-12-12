Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls Panchamsalis `pressure tactic' for 2-A reservation as unconstitutional

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calls the Panchamsali 'pressure tactic' for reservation under 2-A category as totally unconstitutional, and gives an indication that the government is not serious about the demand of Panchamsalis. The CM called the demand of Panchamsalis for reservation as a 'pressure tactic.'

Replying to the question of MLC Hanumanth Nirani during the zero hour in the Legislative Council on Thursday, he said that there is a set procedure for adding or deleting any community from the backward class category.

He said that as per the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench order of 1992, every State government and the Central government must set a permanent backward classes commission for addition or deletion of communities from the category. The commission has to go through various norms before giving recommendations.

He said that it was during the tenure of Former Chief Minister, S M Krishna In 2002, the government made categories as Category 1, 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B for giving reservations to the backward communities. “ At that time there was no demand from the Panchamsali community to include them in 2A category”, he said.