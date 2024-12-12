Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls Panchamsalis `pressure tactic' for 2-A reservation as unconstitutional

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calls the Panchamsali 'pressure tactic' for reservation under 2-A category as totally unconstitutional, and gives an indication that the government is not serious about the demand of Panchamsalis. The CM called the demand of Panchamsalis for reservation as a 'pressure tactic.'
Replying to the question of MLC Hanumanth Nirani during the zero hour in the Legislative Council on Thursday, he said that there is a set procedure for adding or deleting any community from the backward class category.
He said that as per the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench order of 1992, every State government and the Central government must set a permanent backward classes commission for addition or deletion of communities from the category. The commission has to go through various norms before giving recommendations.
He said that it was during the tenure of Former Chief Minister, S M Krishna In 2002, the government made categories as Category 1, 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B for giving reservations to the backward communities. “ At that time there was no demand from the Panchamsali community to include them in 2A category”, he said.
Claiming that it was Former Minister, Murgesh Nirnai who began raising the issue when he was denied Minister in the previous BJP government, MLC and his brother, Hanumath Nirani took exception to the remark.
Nirani said that the agitation has been going on for over three decades and accused the CM of giving false and misleading information. Several other BJP MLCs also joined Nirani and criticized the CM.
However, the CM who stood by his word, wondered if the demand has existed for three decades, then why it was never raised in 2002 when categories were made. “ Moreover, I have been in the assembly for over 4 decades. I have seen several agitations, but this agitation was never seen”, he said.
Continuing his reply, showing the documents, he claimed that the previous BJP government had given an affidavit in the High Court that it will not alter the reservation given under 2A. “ Despite that, the BJP government, only for political gains, took away four per cent reservation given to Muslims under 2A and divided them among Panchamasali and Vokkaligas. But the decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, the BJP government told the court that it will not implement its order till the final order of the SC”, he said.
Interfering in the reply, BJP MLC Ravi Kumar claimed that reservation given for Muslims is unconstitutional as the constitution does not allow religion based reservation. To this, Congress MLC, Dr. Yathindra said that if that was true, then why the BJP does not go to Court to counter it.
CM, in his reply, said that the BJP Gujarat government too has already given reservation to Muslims for years. This reply led to heated arguments between the ruling and opposition MLCs. Even before the CM could end his reply, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the house for lunch.
Panchamsali seer staged protest on NH4 near toll gate to condemn Lathi Charge
"Chief Minister Siddaramai has behaved rudely with the Lingayat. Lingayats are the main reason for his party to come into government. He has given a return gift as 'Lathi Charge' to us. Congress party will face its consequences in next elections" warned Basavajay Mrityunjay swami of Panchamasali Peeth, Kudalasangama.
He staged a sitting protest by blocking national highway-4 near Hire
Bagewadi toll gate on Thursday to condemn the Lathi Charge on the
agitators during a protest near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) on
Tuesday. The agitators accompanied by Swami were taken into custody
and released soon after for closing the national highway for nearly
half hour.
Lashing out Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaih, Swami
said, 'When 'Lathi Charge' was resorted, one MLA of our community has
requested CM to stop this act. But, Siddaramaih told him to let them
beat as they are trying to threaten me, and we also have sticks'. The MLA
has told me about this matter to him in person. One can confirm it by
checking the CCTV camera in SVS' said Mrityunjay swami.
" We had appreciated him when he had announced Lord Basaveshwar as
'Cultural leader of the state'. But, he has shown his true colors and
stands for Lingayats. We will elect the chief minister in 2028, who
will respect our community. Siddaramaih's government should make it
clear that they cannot give reservation to the Panchamsali community.
We will find our own way. This government should immediately withdraw
the case registered against the agitators" he said.