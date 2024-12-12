Karnataka politicians call for awards, memorial to honor former CM SM Krishna

BENGALURU: Politicians cutting across partylines have urged the state government to institute awards and build a memorial in honour of former chief minister SM Krishna, who passed away early Tuesday.

In his letter, Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to institute an award, recognising the contributions of Krishna for the growth of the state, especially Bengaluru. Krishna was a visionary leader, his efforts to put Bengaluru on the global IT map is commendable, he added.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar S said that a statue of Krishna should be installed on the Vikasa Soudha premises. Vikasa Soudha came into being because of Krishna, he added.

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy, in his letter, urged Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to take steps to name the proposed ‘Knowledge City’ in Bengaluru after Krishna.

A Congress leader said that BBMP gives awards in the name of Kempegowda. It should also institute an award in honour of Krishna to be presented to officials or citizens in recognition of their contribution to growth Bengaluru.