Bill to remove Governor's powers as varsity head tabled in Karnataka assembly

BELAGAVI: A contentious Karnataka State Rural Development And Panchayat Raj University (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at removing the powers of the Governor as head of the university, which was introduced in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, is certain to trigger a fierce debate in the House. Including the university bill, the government introduced 11 bills in the lower house on Thursday.

The proposed amendment to the existing bill also proposes to vest the power of the Chief Minister to appoint the Vice-Chancellor, as would take over the position of the Chancellor. The existing law stipulates that the Governor would reconstitute the search committee to appoint the V-C once every three years, but the proposed bill envisages removing this clause and empower the chief minister to form the panel, which in turn recommends three persons for the V-C post.

The government’s move to introduce the amendment bill assumes political significance in the backdrop of the ongoing clash between Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and the Congress government over the MUDA scam.

Other bills tabled in the Assembly are The Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to rename The Raichur University as Adikavi Sri Maharishi University, The Chanakya University (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to nominate one special expert from respective field by the government to the Boards of Governors.

The Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims at bringing in clauses to protect gullible depositors, especially farmers, who deposit their farm produce and money with money-lenders, commission agents apart from ponzi firms, from getting cheated.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, would replace the ordinance that provided One-time Settlement (OTS) for the owners of properties to pay their pending dues of property tax and extend the date for the same.