DKS, Ashoka’s light moment leaves House in splits

BELAGAVI: DCM DK Shivakumar’s revelation on cabinet formation in 1999 when Congress came to power in the state and SM Krishna was appointed chief minister led to an interesting discussion in the House on Thursday.

While paying tributes to Krishna, Shivakumar highlighted his close association with the late leader. He recalled some events when Congress returned to power and Krishna was appointed as chief minister in 1999.

Shivakumar explained how he and TB Jayachandra were tasked with preparing a list of ministers and portfolios to them under Krishna’s guidance. The list was sent to the party high command. However, when the list came back, their names (Shivakumar and Jayachandra’s) were missing.

After this, he consulted his astrologer Dwarakanath, who told him to stick to his demand for a cabinet portfolio. With the swearing-in ceremony the next day, he rushed to Krishna’s residence at midnight. He kicked open the door of the room where Krishna was resting. Taken aback by his action, Krishna told him to be patient. But he firmly told Krishna that the ceremony would not take place without his (Shivakumar’s) inclusion in the cabinet.

He reminded Krishna about his pivotal role in the latter’s rise to prominence. His support to the late leader’s election to Rajya Sabha and appointment as KPCC president, and eventually as chief minister. After Krishna considered his demand, negotiations continued through the night with the central leadership. By morning, his name was added to the list of cabinet ministers, Shivakumar said.

Sharing a light moment, LoP R Ashoka asked Shivakumar when he would become chief minister, indicating that he might “snatch” the post soon. Ashoka referred to astrological predictions and said Shivakumar’s chances of becoming CM were limited to January next. Beyond that it would be impossible for him to become CM. The House broke into laughter and Speaker UT Khader suggested that Shivakumar should inform Ashoka about his aspiration to become CM in private.