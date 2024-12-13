For police action, Congress will face music in polls: Seer

BELAGAVI: Slamming the state government over the police action against the members of the Panchamasali community, who were protesting for 2-A reservation here on Tuesday, Basavajaya Mrityunjaya Swamiji of the Panchamasali Peetha, Kudalasangama said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has behaved very rudely with Lingayats, who are the main reason for his party coming to power. He has given us the lathicharge as a return gift. The Congress will face the consequences in the coming elections.”

The seer staged a protest by blocking National Highway-4 near Hirebagewadi toll gate on Thursday to condemn the lathicharge on the agitators during a protest near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. The agitators who accompanied the seer were taken into custody and released soon after, for blocking the highway for nearly 30 minutes.

Lashing out at the Congress government and the CM, the seer alleged, “When the lathicharge was ordered, an MLA from our community requested the CM to stop it. But Siddaramaiah allowed it, claiming that they were trying to threaten him.

The MLA has told me in person. One can confirm it by checking the CCTV footage in the Soudha.”

“We had appreciated him when he had announced Lord Basaveshwara as the ‘Cultural Leader of the State’.

But he has shown his true colours and stand for Lingayats. We will elect the chief minister in 2028, who will respect our community. Siddaramaiah’s government should make it clear that they cannot give reservation to our community. We will find our own way. This government should immediately withdraw the cases registered against the agitators,” he concluded.