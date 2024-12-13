Guarantees not impeding development of Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asserted that the implementation of the guarantee schemes has not hindered any development work in Karnataka. Speaking in the Legislative Council on Thursday, he disclosed that the state spent Rs 2,14,292 crore as development expenditure in FY 2023-24.

Responding to a query raised by BJP MLC KA Thippeswamy in the Council, the chief minister highlighted that Rs 52,009 crore was allocated in the state budget to implement the Congress’ five guarantees. He further stated that the government borrowed Rs 90,280 crore during the year, with the fiscal deficit standing at 2.6%.

Siddaramaiah said the state’s expenditure is managed through revenue and capital receipts, along with borrowing within limits set by the Centre. He assured that the government does not incur costs beyond these receipts.

Refuting allegations from the Opposition, the CM dismissed claims that the guarantees have stalled development as baseless. He affirmed that the state’s development progress remains on track, despite the implementation of these welfare initiatives.

Replying to the allegations of the Leader of the Opposition, Narayanaswamy said the government has used Rs 11,000 crore reserved for SC/ST development to implement its guarantee scheme, and the CM refuted these allegations.

He claimed that no BJP-ruled state has framed any law to reserve separate funds for the development of SC/STs. “Why has the BJP not prepared such a law? The Centre has a total budget of over Rs 48 lakh crore, but the amount reserved for the welfare of SC/STs is only Rs 60,000 crore, while the Congress government alone in Karnataka has reserved Rs 34,000 crore,” he replied.