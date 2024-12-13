Karnataka cabinet decides to seperate MUDA from Urban Development Department

BELAGAVI: Amid the controversy surrounding MUDA site allotment to CM Siddaramaiah's family, the state cabinet decided to introduce a new bill at the winter session in Belagavi to separate MUDA from the Urban Development Department.
For a long time now, MUDA has been functioning under the Urban Development Department, and the department's authorities have controlled many of its affairs.
Sources said the government will table a bill to separate it in the Legislative Assembly on Monday or Tuesday. When it is introduced in the House, a fierce debate is expected.
The cabinet is said to have expressed confidence that the bill will be passed with consensus in both the Houses.
Secondly, the cabinet also informally discussed the contentious Panchamsali issue but could not reach a consensus. When different opinions about the matter emerged, CM Siddaramaiah decided to open the floor to everyone to present their views.
The cabinet didn't want to make a mess of the Panchamsali issue and decided to resolve the issue as per the constitution.
Some ministers recalled the Maratha reservation issue which was badly and hastily handled by the Maharashtra government. So the cabinet decided to handle the issue carefully.
The cabinet discussed the financial allocation to Saudatti Yallamma temple trust for the overall development of it. The temple attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country on a daily basis.
A discussion on gig workers also was held in the cabinet in the backdrop of a letter written by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the government to ensure their livelihood and safety. The cabinet resolved to consult Rahul Gandhi again to ascertain what should be the contours of the bill about gig workers which will be introduced in the House by the government later.