Karnataka cabinet decides to seperate MUDA from Urban Development Department

BELAGAVI: Amid the controversy surrounding MUDA site allotment to CM Siddaramaiah's family, the state cabinet decided to introduce a new bill at the winter session in Belagavi to separate MUDA from the Urban Development Department.

For a long time now, MUDA has been functioning under the Urban Development Department, and the department's authorities have controlled many of its affairs.

Sources said the government will table a bill to separate it in the Legislative Assembly on Monday or Tuesday. When it is introduced in the House, a fierce debate is expected.

The cabinet is said to have expressed confidence that the bill will be passed with consensus in both the Houses.

Secondly, the cabinet also informally discussed the contentious Panchamsali issue but could not reach a consensus. When different opinions about the matter emerged, CM Siddaramaiah decided to open the floor to everyone to present their views.

The cabinet didn't want to make a mess of the Panchamsali issue and decided to resolve the issue as per the constitution.