Panchamsalis’ agitation: Dr G Parameshwara says cops have videos of violence; Yatnal calls lathicharge unwarranted

BELAGAVI: Despite the Opposition demanding stringent action against the top police officers allegedly responsible for the lathicharge on protesters during the Panchamsalis’ agitation for 2-A reservation in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Tuesday, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara made it clear in the Legislative Assembly that everything about the violence which took place during the protest is crystal clear and that the government will not investigate the incident or initiate action against any of the said officials in this regard.

Responding to a debate on the police lathicharge, Parameshwara said there was no need for an investigation into it since the police have the videos and photos of the violence, and also the identification of those who threw stones during the violence.

“Everything about the violent incident is in black and white and the police acted responsibly to maintain law and order. At least 25 policemen were injured in stone-throwing,” he said. Legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal called the lathicharge unwarranted and said the government had done injustice to the Panchamsalis, who were peacefully staging an agitation.

He said some of the top police officials, including an ADGP, acted irresponsibly during the violence and ordered the lathicharge needlessly.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and Deputy Leader of Opposition Aravind Bellad also demanded stringent action against the police and hit out at the government for defending the police action.

Earlier in the Assembly, Congress member Vijayanand Kashappanavar, who is the national president of the Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee, expressed concern over the police action, but held the BJP leaders present in the protest responsible for the police action on the protesters.

He further charged that Tuesday’s protest was BJP-sponsored and some vested interests were misleading the community and members belonging to the RSS were responsible for the violence during the protest. Angered over this remark, the BJP strongly objected to it and demanded the Speaker to expunge the Congress member’s remark on the RSS by standing on their toes. However, the Congress ministers and members defended what Kashappanavar said.

While the House witnessed uproar, the Congress member went on speaking about the flaws in the reservation given for the Lingayats by carving out a 2D category by the Basavaraj Bommai government.