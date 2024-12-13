Renukaswamy murder case: K'taka HC grants bail to actors Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted bail to actor Darshan and six other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty pronounced the orders that the 'petitions are allowed'. Detailed orders with conditions are not available yet.

The other six accused are Nagaraju R, Anukumar, Lakshman M, Pavithra Gowda, Jagadeesh and Pradoosh S Rao.

Actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda were arrested on June 11 following the alleged kidnap and murder of Renukaswamy, the chemist from Chitradurga at a shed in Pattanagere in RR Nagar on June 8. Darshan was then remanded to judicial custody on June 22.

He was earlier released on interim bail from Central Prison at Ballari on October 30 on medical grounds, for a six-week period. After attaining interim bail, Darshan shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru to treat his spinal injury.

Initially, the Kamakshipalya police submitted a 3,991-page detailed chargesheet to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Wednesday against Darshan and 16 others involved in the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

The charge sheet contains 231 witness statements. Of these witnesses, three are direct witnesses and 27 persons have given their statements before a judge.

Eight reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory and Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad have also been included. Statements from 56 police personnel and eight other government officials are also included in this charge sheet.

Despite his previous controversies, the actor is a celebrated figure in Kannada cinema who continues to receive support from fans.

(With inputs from Online Desk)