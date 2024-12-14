Approach BC panel for 2A quota, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells Panchamasalis

VIJAYAPURA : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday advised the Panchamasali community to approach the Permanent Commission for Backward Classes for reservation under 2A category.
Siddaramaiah on Thursday termed the community’s ‘pressure tactics’ for reservation as unconstitutional.
Referring to the report of former commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde, he told reporters here that the present quota under 2A and 2B categories should remain unchanged. The 4% reservation under 2B category should not be abolished.
Replying to the allegation of opposition parties that the government is against the demand of Panchamasalis, Siddaramaiah said while views of all leaders, including Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya seer, are welcome, a decision on the community’s demand will be taken in accordance with the Constitution.
All are equal before law, CM or seer, says Siddu
The Panchamasali community has the right to protest in support of its demands, but it should be peaceful. “No one should take law into their hands,” he said. He appealed to the community members to exercise restraint.
Responding to the seer’s remarks against him, Siddaramaiah said, “All are equal before the law, be it the CM or the seer. Article 14 guarantees the right to equality.”
To a question, the chief minister said the government had sent three ministers, including HC Mahadevappa, to speak with the protesting Panchamasalis. He also reminded that the court had directed the agitators to protest peacefully without causing inconvenience to the people. He condemned the protesters’ attempts to disturb peace during their agitation.
Reacting to BJP’s allegations that the police targeted the protesters, Siddaramaiah displayed photographs of some protesters throwing stones, pushing barricades, and trying to enter the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. “Why were the swamijis sitting on the road? How were over 20 policemen injured if protesters did not throw stones at them? There is evidence to support their acts,” he said.