Approach BC panel for 2A quota, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells Panchamasalis

VIJAYAPURA : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday advised the Panchamasali community to approach the Permanent Commission for Backward Classes for reservation under 2A category.

Siddaramaiah on Thursday termed the community’s ‘pressure tactics’ for reservation as unconstitutional.

Referring to the report of former commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde, he told reporters here that the present quota under 2A and 2B categories should remain unchanged. The 4% reservation under 2B category should not be abolished.

Replying to the allegation of opposition parties that the government is against the demand of Panchamasalis, Siddaramaiah said while views of all leaders, including Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya seer, are welcome, a decision on the community’s demand will be taken in accordance with the Constitution.