BENGALURU: The 13th edition of the two-day Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) is set to kick off Saturday, bringing together nearly 350 authors and speakers.

The vibrant celebration of books, ideas, and creativity will feature leading voices from the literary and cultural spheres. Headlining the event are Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Venki Ramakrishnan, Booker Prize winner Kiran Desai, and acclaimed writers Upamanyu Chatterjee and Ramachandra Guha.

International authors such as Irenosen Okojie and Nguyen Phan Que Mai will join celebrated names from diverse fields, including musician Dr L Subramaniam, philanthropist Jack Sim, popularly known as “Mr Toilet.”

The lineup also includes diplomats David Puig, the Dominican Republic Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March, the Ambassador of Spain in India, and Philip Green, the Australian High Commissioner to India.

For film enthusiasts, Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu will explore her craft, while celebrated artiste Ila Arun and legendary violinist L Subramaniam will share personal stories and insights from their illustrious careers.