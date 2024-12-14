Row over food at Sammelana irks Kannada activists, organisations

MYSURU: A controversy has broken out over the food menu at the upcoming 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Mandya. The Kannada Sahitya Parishat has included non-vegetarian food along with alcohol and smoking in the restricted items. This has come up against much opposition.
This has irked many Kannada activists, progressive organisations and others, who claim the organisers have no right to question their food habits or choices.
Kannada Rakshana Vedike President H D Jiaram submitted a memorandum appealing for non-vegetarian food to be served at the Sammelana.
Sensing trouble and criticism from various quarters, the Parishat removed non-vegetarian dishes from the menu, and imposed restrictions on the three-day Sammelana, to be held from December 20.
But the issue has not died down as Kannada activists and others have taken to the streets and staged protests for including non-vegetarian food among the restricted items.
They protested by consuming eggs in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, and have even threatened to serve it at the venue. They also accused ‘manuwadis’ of hijacking the Sammelana.
Parishat president Mahesh Joshi said the food to be served will be decided by the food committee and is not the job of the Parishat. District minister N Chaluvarayaswamy has said he will hold talks with the striking organisations.
Although non-vegetarian food has not been served at any of the previous sammelanas, the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana food committee headed by Srirangapatna MLA Ramesha Bandisiddegowda had decided to serve both South Karnataka and North Karnataka dishes.
The All India Advocates’ Federation has observed that the ban on non-vegetarian food is against the Constitution and has warned of a legal battle. Advocate BT Vishwanath said the sammelana is held with taxpayers’ money and a total ban on non-vegetarian food is against the law when there is no such provision in the Constitution.
The Federation has appealed the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene and address the issue, and has extended moral support to the protesting organisations.