Row over food at Sammelana irks Kannada activists, organisations

MYSURU: A controversy has broken out over the food menu at the upcoming 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Mandya. The Kannada Sahitya Parishat has included non-vegetarian food along with alcohol and smoking in the restricted items. This has come up against much opposition.

This has irked many Kannada activists, progressive organisations and others, who claim the organisers have no right to question their food habits or choices.

Kannada Rakshana Vedike President H D Jiaram submitted a memorandum appealing for non-vegetarian food to be served at the Sammelana.

Sensing trouble and criticism from various quarters, the Parishat removed non-vegetarian dishes from the menu, and imposed restrictions on the three-day Sammelana, to be held from December 20.

But the issue has not died down as Kannada activists and others have taken to the streets and staged protests for including non-vegetarian food among the restricted items.