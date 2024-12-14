Royal Challengers Bengaluru launches unique sports training facility in Mundgod

MUNDGOD : Eighteen-year-old Akshay Siddi holds a dream in his heart. He has been practicing tirelessly to complete the 100-meter sprint within 11 seconds. This achievement will soon take him to the United Kingdom, where he will train under Olympic-level coaches. Akshay’s parents, who are farmers, see this as a monumental accomplishment for their son as he chases his dream.

Thanks to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), many Siddi boys and girls can now dream of excelling in sports. In collaboration with the GoSports Foundation, RCB has established a unique sports training facility in Mundgod, Uttara Kannada district.

Mundgod, also known for its famous Tibetan monasteries, now houses a facility equipped with a hostel, kitchen, trainers, and an indoor gym. Around 25 boys and girls, selected from different parts of the district, are staying and receiving specialized sports training here.

The facility was inaugurated by Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He encouraged the aspiring young athletes to dream big and work towards their goals for India’s sporting progress.

“India has a diverse range of sporting talents. If you travel up north, you find wrestling. The northeastern states excel in boxing. Similarly, when we explored Karnataka, we decided to support the Siddi community by establishing this facility,” Menon told The New Indian Express.

“RCB is providing national-level coaches who regularly visit Mundgod to train the children. In the coming days, we plan to organise sports camps, appoint dieticians, and bring in sports psychologists.

These selected children from the Siddi community have exceptional athletic potential, and RCB is committed to nurturing their talent. Already, two sprinters from this facility are undergoing training in the UK,” he added.