Waqf row: Opposition takes on government, seeks withdrawal of notices

BELAGAVI: The ruling Congress government and opposition BJP sparred over the Waqf Board land controversy, during a debate in the assembly under Rule 69.

“Waqf Board has been entered in land records of 1,11,874 acres in Karnataka, with or without serving notice to the cultivators. As promised, the chief minister should withdraw all Waqf notices and remove the Waqf Board name from column 11 and 9 of the records,” Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said, during a debate under Rule 69 over the Waqf Board controversy.

Claiming that ‘Waqf Board’ had appeared on property records of farmers, temples, mutts and public properties, creating worry among the people, Ashoka said, “Of the 1,11,874 lakh acres of land declared as Waqf property in the state, 84,000 acres are declared as disputed land.

A notice served to the ancient Lakshmi Temple in Srirangapatna had ‘Waqf Board’ in its records. Similarly, 120 acres of land around Avenue Road in Bengaluru comes under Waqf, so does forest land in Sirsi taluk. A government school where Sir M Visvesvaraya did his schooling is now Waqf property,” he said.

MLA B Vijayendra said with Waqf Board entered in column 11 in the land records, farmers cannot take loans or sell their property. “This government is doing this just to appease the minorities. The government should stop this injustice against farmers and cancel the Waqf gazette passed in the year 1972,” he said.

“After the Indian Army and Indian Railways, Waqf Board has highest number of properties in the state. The DC bungalow, SP office and many other government properties are now Waqf property.