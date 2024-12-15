DKS sounds 2028 poll bugle, asks Congress workers to start campaign from Belagavi

BENGALURU, BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the December 26 Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and December 27 rally will write a foreword for the 2028 Assembly polls for the Grand Old Party to return to power again.

He was speaking to the media after holding a preliminary meeting to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the Congress session held in Belagavi in 1924. “The Congressmen have an opportunity to celebrate this proud moment, and all of you must make use of it,” he told the party functionaries.

Drawing a parallel, Shivakumar claimed that after he took over as the state party chief, he started the Praja Dhwani Yatre from the same place that Mahatma Gandhi assumed charge as the Congress president.

“We launched Gruha Jyothi after cleaning the roads from the waters of the Gandhi well. We are celebrating this august moment under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. We need to write the foreword for a new chapter in 2028 in this convention,” Shivakumar said.

He called upon party workers to construct at least 100 Congress offices in the state.

He pointed out that the programme will be held under the auspices of the party and the government as a committee comprising 60 people, including Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, former union minister M Veerappa Moily, former MLC B L Shankar among others to finalise the modalities.