BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi in separate cases.

The complaint against Yatnal was filed by KPCC for his alleged remarks against LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The complaint against Surya was registered by Haveri CEN Police over his post on ‘X’ that a farmer died due to the claim of Waqf Board over his land.

The defamation case against Jarkiholi was registered by an advocate alleging he (Jarkiholi) has hurt the sentiments of Hindus stating that the word, “Hindu”, has a dirty meaning.

‘No provocation for rioting’

Justice M Nagaprasanna quashed the proceedings while allowing the petition filed by Yatnal questioning the complaint registered by S Manohar, KPCC secretary, under the provisions of Section 192, 196 and 353(2) of BNS, on September 18, 2024, with High Grounds police, accusing him of commenting on the origin and the roots of Rahul Gandhi and his mother as he (Rahul) had allegedly criticised India abroad.

The court said it is the duty of every citizen, more so, of the elected representatives to protect the integrity of the nation, both locally and globally.

The court noted that the counsel appearing for the complainant sought to generate certain obfuscating contentions which are contrary to the complaint or the offence alleged against the petitioner. He brought in outraging the modesty of a woman. Where it springs from is imaginary. These contentions are preposterous, to say the least.