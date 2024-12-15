K'taka CM insulted Panchamasali Lingayats by calling quota fight unconstitutional, says seer 

BELAGAVI: Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has insulted the Panchamasali Lingayats by calling their agitation for reservation under the 2A category unconstitutional.

The seer demanded that the Chief Minister withdraw his statement and apologise.

“We had some respect for Siddaramaiah as he praises Basavanna and Dr BR Ambedkar. But, he has been proving us wrong for the last two years by trying to suppress our demand. If our fight is unconstitutional, then suspend those cabinet ministers who participated in our fight. If you (Siddaramaiah) do not want to give us a reservation, make your stand clear. We will find a different path to get justice. We will go to the people,” the seer added.

The seer said that by calling their agitation unconstitutional, the Chief Minister has insulted Basvanna by insulting the community members.

“This statement of Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister is unconstitutional. He must apologise,” he said.

The seer further added that their agitation will continue, and from now on, it will be called ‘Lingayat Panchamsali Misalati Kranti Horata’.

“Lingayats have read the Constitution and are doing their service as per it. When we started the fight for reservation in 2020, Congress leaders had supported us. will not suit Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also a law scholar,” he added.

‘SEER BEHAVING LIKE BJP AGENT’

MYSURU: Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness For-um president K S Shivaramu slammed Basava Jaya Mruthyu-njaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama and the Panchamasalis for holding protests demanding 2A reservation. “If Panchamasalis puts their hands on our plate (2A category) to snatch our food (reservation), we will cut off those hands,” he warned.

Shivaramu said Panchamasali community should not be included in category 2A. Shivaramu said, “The seer is acting like a BJP agent. He has taken bribes to bring down Siddaramaiah government.”