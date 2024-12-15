Puthari festival celebrated with grandeur across Kodagu

MADIKERI: The chants of “Poli Poli Deva” (May we prosper, Oh Lord) resonated across Kodagu as the district celebrated the Puthari festival on Saturday evening.

The rituals commenced at the Padi Sri Igguthappa Temple in Kakkabe and spread with great enthusiasm throughout the district. Fireworks lit up the night sky as the freshly harvested paddy was brought home and worshipped by the Kodava community and other residents.

The ‘nere katto’ ritual began at the temple at 7:30 pm, followed by the plucking and worshipping of the first paddy harvest of the season at 8:30 pm. These rituals were then performed across Kodava ‘Ain Mane’ (ancestral homes), with other communities, such as the Gowdas, also taking part in the celebrations.

“In Kodava language, ‘Puthari’ means new rice. After harvesting the paddy for the first time in the season, the ancestors and deities are offered the first harvest and are worshipped. Sweet dishes and other traditional delicacies are prepared with the first harvested rice,” explained Bopanna, a resident of Madikeri.