Archaeological Survey of India protected Neolithic ash mounds destroyed in Ballari

BALLARI: In a shocker, Neolithic ash mounds that are over 5,000 years old and protected by the state Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Sangankallu village on the outskirts of Ballari city were destroyed by private developers on Saturday. Furious activists are now demanding action against private developers for destroying the site without seeking permission from the district administration.

The Sangankallu ash mounds are a major tourist attraction and even as the district administration was planning to further develop the site, over 12,000 sqft of the area has been damaged.

The administration has sent a team to inspect the site and also ordered that an FIR be registered against the land developers behind the incident.

Santosh Martin, a wildlife expert from Ballari, said, “It’s shocking that we have lost 12,000 sqft of the site. Though the land records are in the name of private pirates, the site was being maintained by the state ASI and district administration. The greed of private persons has led to the destruction of this site.”

He said, “We complained to senior officials immediately after the incident. The official has assured us of action against the culprits. We have asked the district administration to put up boards mentioning the importance of the site and also to implement rules to protect the site.” A senior district administration official said the local tahsildar has been ordered to file a complaint against those responsible.