BDA scraps plan to demolish Hebbal flyover’s KR Pura ramp

BENGALURU: In a significant step in connection with the Hebbal flyover augmentation project undertaken by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), it has now decided not to demolish the ramp leading from KR Pura to the city.

This follows a step initiated by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to shift its line slightly from the present alignment, said BDA officials. In another change of plan, it has also decided to effect changes in the existing Tumakuru loop. These moves will significantly reduce the time taken to complete the project by many months.

The much-delayed flyover project by BDA is being carried out a cost of Rs 106 crore. With the convergence of Metro and suburban rail projects at the spot, the need to accommodate various agencies delayed it considerably. The latest deadline for the project is June 2025 for Phase-I and December 2025 for full completion.

A senior official told TNIE, “Initially, the BDA planned to demolish the KR Pura ramp to make way for the Metro line. However, until Metro work began, we decided to use the ramp temporarily by making some adjustments. To facilitate this, a portion of the ramp, particularly at the turn was removed.”

Two Metro lines go via the Hebbal flyover, the Kempapura to JP Nagar IVth Phase (Orange Line, Phase-3) and the Sarjapura to Hebbal (Phase-3A), the officials explained. “Metro officials recently informed us that they were shifting the alignment of their pillars slightly. This gives us some additional space. Hence, we decided at a crucial meet on December 11 that we will not demolish it but instead align it with the route towards the city. This also helps us save time,” he added.