INTERVIEW| Need Gokak-like agitation to save govt schools: KDA chairman Purushottama Bilimale

Kannada, one of the oldest languages in the world which has the highest number of Jnanpith awardees after Hindi, has evolved over time. But has it adapted to the new challenges? Several issues, from Kannada-medium schools to job reservation for Kannadigas, to the fight between Kannadigas and non-Kannadigas, especially in Bengaluru, often become the topic of discussion. In a conversation with the editorial team of TNIE, Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman Purushottama Bilimale speaks on various issues related to the language and its development. Excerpts.

What is the purpose of the Kannada Development Authority’s Delhi visit?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had clearly said local people should be recruited for the front desk in banks, but it is not happening. We are approaching her with data, and urging her to take action against such banks. We are also meeting Jawaharlal Nehru University authorities on a Kannada study chairperson not being appointed for the past three years. When I was heading this Chair, we translated Ranna’s Gadhayudhum and also Vaddaraadhane to English.

These books were printed by Routledge Publishers. Even Kavirajamarga has been translated to English. If Kannada classics are translated to English, they have readers worldwide. We are also meeting Karnataka MPs to tell them how Karnataka’s representation at the Centre is weak. There is no politics. Karnataka is not able to utilise at least 40 per cent of the Centre’s budget allocated to Karnataka. Our MPs are weak in terms of representing our issues and focus more on party issues.