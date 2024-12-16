INTERVIEW| Need Gokak-like agitation to save govt schools: KDA chairman Purushottama Bilimale

Kannada, one of the oldest languages in the world which has the highest number of Jnanpith awardees after Hindi, has evolved over time. But has it adapted to the new challenges? Several issues, from Kannada-medium schools to job reservation for Kannadigas, to the fight between Kannadigas and non-Kannadigas, especially in Bengaluru, often become the topic of discussion. In a conversation with the editorial team of TNIE, Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman Purushottama Bilimale speaks on various issues related to the language and its development. Excerpts.
What is the purpose of the Kannada Development Authority’s Delhi visit?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had clearly said local people should be recruited for the front desk in banks, but it is not happening. We are approaching her with data, and urging her to take action against such banks. We are also meeting Jawaharlal Nehru University authorities on a Kannada study chairperson not being appointed for the past three years. When I was heading this Chair, we translated Ranna’s Gadhayudhum and also Vaddaraadhane to English.
These books were printed by Routledge Publishers. Even Kavirajamarga has been translated to English. If Kannada classics are translated to English, they have readers worldwide. We are also meeting Karnataka MPs to tell them how Karnataka’s representation at the Centre is weak. There is no politics. Karnataka is not able to utilise at least 40 per cent of the Centre’s budget allocated to Karnataka. Our MPs are weak in terms of representing our issues and focus more on party issues.
What is the status of ‘classical status’ given to Kannada?
Kannada got classical status in 2008. Till date, we are not able to get a classical centre for the state, whereas Tamil got classical status in 2004 and got a centre in 2007. We were not able to get it because there are certain guidelines of the Central government that Karnataka is not able to implement. There was confusion and conflict on the location where they wanted to start it, and 14 years were wasted in this process.
The Central government was also reluctant initially. Recently, many languages, including Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, Bengali and Marathi were declared as ‘classical’. We have no clarity on whether the Centre wants to give this to the respective states. I want to meet the minister concerned for some clarity. Instead of writing letters, we need to meet officers and ministers directly to find solutions.
What do you have to say about government schools?
In 2023-24, the number of students who joined English medium schools was over 5 lakh, and the number who joined Kannada medium schools was around 3 lakh. Around 45,000 schools are in a bad state. At least 60 per cent of Kannadigas want their children to study in English medium schools. We have to start afresh to address this issue. We need to initiate a ‘Save Kannada Schools’ agitation, similar to the Gokak agitation for first-language status for Kannada in Karnataka.
We need to call for support for this agitation from Bidar to Chamarajanagara. At the time, there was a big group in the state that said no to Kannada. Kannada is slowly going away from school education. Recently, English medium education was started in 1,439 schools and all the children in Kannada medium shifted to English medium. English schools have existed since 1836. Nowhere in the world have I seen primary education in a foreign language, by sacrificing the mother tongue. We are almost 50 years behind in the way we teach Kannada.
We don’t use technology. There are 60 printed grammar books in Kannada and all these are based on 12th century Keshiraja’s Shabdamanidarpana which again was written based on Sanskrit grammar. Kannada is a living language. It has not remained as a textual language. There are differences in writing grammar using textual language and a living language. There is not one Kannada grammar book that has been written using living language.
What are the reasons for certain groups opposing Kannada?
They say Kannada is an exploitation language, and is spoken only in rural areas and among Dalits. People in urban areas don’t speak or learn Kannada. They point out that city people learn English and take up good jobs, and those who learn Kannada stay back in their home towns. This needs to be debated and discussed. Writers, media, experts and conventions like Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, all of us are failing to convince people about education in the mother tongue.
In social media, friction is being highlighted on a huge scale. How can we come out of this?
Language fanaticism is easy. There is a notion that if anybody who talks about language or fights for Kannada gets an identity. We have to rule out language fanatics. Population growth is not the same in entire India. Karnataka’s population growth is 3.7 per cent, whereas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, population growth is much higher. If facilities and jobs are not provided in states where population is increasing rapidly, they will definitely move towards states which have low population growth.
Some are demanding that the government send back migrants from Karnataka...
It is common for people from heavily populated states to move to low population states like Karnataka. Sending migrants back to their states is easier said than done. The fact that migrants are taking up many necessary jobs in Karnataka should be accepted. There are lakhs of Northeastern and Bihari migrants working in the hotel and other industries. If they are sent back, do we have enough people here to fill in for them?
The non-availability of Kannadigas for hire is one reason why businessmen don’t give opportunities for locals, they prefer migrants for reasons like cheap labour, their availability to work round the clock and that migrants don’t take leave often, like locals who go on leave for every festival and death in the family. We cannot prevent migration as per the Constitution, as we are quasi-federal. Migration is not restricted to Karnataka alone but is a global phenomenon.
A law was made reserving jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector. But it was withdrawn...
Yes, the law was put on hold within a few hours after it was approved. The law was passed in a hurried manner. Before passing such orders, wide discussions should have been held with multinational companies, thinkers, and others involved. The government should have convinced the companies that they were being provided land and water and they should reserve 30-40 per cent of the jobs for locals. We should have convinced the companies on this.
So what should the government do now?
We cannot enforce a law to prohibit migration. Instead of conversing in the languages of non-Kannadigas which is being done now, we have to converse in Kannada, so that they learn the language and know about local culture and respect it. KDA has set up Kannada learning centres in over 35 places, which include companies, hospitals, colleges and banks where over 1,800 non-Kannadigas are taught Kannada.
The government is also using Kannada prominently in its administration. It approved the mandatory 60 per cent Kannada language rule on boards, where the remaining 40 per cent is reserved for other languages. Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Act, 2024, is a welcome move. We have also written to food delivery aggregators Zomato and Swiggy to ensure that their staff knows basic Kannada. We have also requested doctors to write prescriptions in Kannada.
Are there technical terms in Kannada? Do we have books for the same?
Yes, there are.
What about the struggle of Kannada organisations and demand for jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector?
Kannada organisations have done a lot of work in the early 80s. After I became KDA chairman, I called about 60 organisations and sought their suggestions to improve Kannada in the state. Members of organisations in the 21st century have no clarity on the subject. For the development of Kannada, pro-Kannada organisations should come up with new thinking. Many organisations demand implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi Commission report, but many of the recommendations are outdated.
To give a push for Kannada, there should be a push from the entire government machinery and not by one organisation or a few individuals...
If our universities create bright and good competitors, why would companies not be interested in hiring? They don’t see you in terms of your language, they see your talent and skills. The university should be good. If Kannada has to survive and grow, we need to address this issue.
What should be done to ensure Kannada Sahitya Sammelana becomes more meaningful?
Change the very concept. The Sahitya Parishat should hold a book fair in each district. They have a fund of Rs 28 crore. This will lead to more writers, more works and readers, and eventually language will develop. The Parishat will also develop. The entire concept of Sahitya Sammelana has to be changed -- the activities of the Parishat, including book exhibition, should be decentralized, rather than organizing the Sammelana every year with government funding.
What is your message for non-Kannadigas?
Please learn Kannada if you are staying for more than three months in a city. Learn the regional language, Kannada. Kannada has a history of over 2,000 years and has been enriched by poets like Pampa, Ranna and Kuvempu. The local language helps to communicate with local people and create a bond. Learn the local language, respect culture and lead a happy life in Karnataka. If you ignore the regional language and try to promote your own language, it could lead to many problematic events.
What is the importance of theatre in popularizing different forms of Kannada?
Through theatre, we can do wonders. If you are acting in a play, the teacher will ask Hindi-speaking students to write Kannada using the Hindi script, and ask them to perform. They correct their pronunciation and guide them in Kannada drama. By the end of three months, they will be well-versed in Kannada. No other medium can teach a language like a theatre teacher can. The Karnataka government should promote theatre among non-Kannadiga speakers.
What do you have to say about Kannada boards?
There are 65,000 places where the original names are fading. I held a meeting with the NSS and Scouts director along with students, to save the names of these villages. While the Karnataka government has made 60 per cent Kannada mandatory on the display board, I request the government to at least put locations in small fonts on its display board. If these location names are saved, 65,000 Kannada words will be preserved.