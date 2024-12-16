Karnataka State Hotels Association demand safety from rising attacks

BENGALURU: After a bakery owner near KRS reservoir in Mandya was attacked fatally, Karnataka State Hotels Association raised concern regarding the rising incidents of assaults, homicides, extortion and various other criminal activities targeting hotel and bakery business owners, especially in rural areas.

President of the Association G K Shetty, called upon the state government and the police department to implement stringent measures without delay to avert them.

He cautioned that widespread protests across the state would ensue if the assaults on hoteliers persist.

In a press release on Sunday, he stated that the recent event involving a group of assailants who fatally stabbed a bakery owner, Chetan, with deadly weapons near KRS Police Station, a well-known tourist attraction in Mandya district, has instilled a sense of fear among hotel proprietors.

“Proprietors of hotels and bakeries are increasingly falling prey to extortion through hafta collection. Those who refuse to comply face physical violence and threats to their lives. Such heinous acts, including murder, are fostering a climate of fear among these business owners,” Shetty said.

“Our efforts significantly bolster the national economy through the promotion of tourism and the creation of local employment opportunities. Nevertheless, it is disheartening to note that their personal safety remains unprotected,” he said.

He submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara urging safety of hotel and bakery owners and to provide assistance to the bakery entrepreneur who had fallen victim to the crime.