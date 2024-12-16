Karnataka Tahsildar’s grouse: Panipuri wala leads a better life than we do

HOLENARASIPUR: Expressing anger against the way government offices function, and the stress on officials from their seniors, Holenarasipur Tahsildar KK Krishnamurthy said it was better to be a “panipuri wala or a gobi manchurian seller”.

“By comparison, they lead stress-free lives. They are free to go on vacations with their families, and return home peacefully. They are satisfied with their routine work and private lives, and lead better lives than us. We government officials are unable to even take our families to temples due to continuous pressure from seniors," said Krishnamurthy.

He was speaking at the padgrahana programme of office-bearers of the Taluk State Government Employees’ Association here on Saturday. A video of his speech targeting senior officials and the government went viral on social media on Sunday. Krishnamurthy said he is under pressure and unable to work due to torture and is also thinking of voluntary retirement.

‘Our workload also increased’

“Technology has improved and simultaneously our workload has also increased. Senior officials keep watch on officials’ progress by creating WhatsApp groups, and we are expected to show progress on the same day. Finally, they take the staff to task and order a departmental inquiry after condemning their work. It would be fine if they order a departmental inquiry, citing the right reason,” he rued.

He said village accountants are upset with routine unscientific targets, but are afraid to express themselves before their seniors. Teachers are unable to teach properly as they are busy implementing government schemes, including distribution of eggs to children.

They also pay from their pockets if the price of eggs and chikki is hiked, he added. Due to this, officials suffer from BP, diabetes and kidney and liver diseases, he said, and urged officials to air their problems before senior bureaucrats. Krishnamurthy is now reportedly upset after the video of his speech went viral on social media.