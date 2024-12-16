Karnataka's legendary tree planter, Padma awardee Tulsi Gowda passes away

ANKOLA: Legendary tree planter and Padma Awardee Tulsi Gowda (also spelt as Gawda) passed away at her residence in Honnali village of Ankola Taluk in Uttara Kannada district on Monday evening. She was 86 years old.

Tulsi Gowda started working in the forest department's plant nursery at a young age. As a child, she frequently visited nurseries and developed a deep interest in growing saplings.

She is credited with planting thousands of trees in Ankola and its surroundings, many of which have grown tall over the years. She was the recipient of the Padma Shri and Indira Priyadarshini Vriksha Mitra awards.

Known as the Encyclopaedia of Plants, Tulsi Gowda belonged to the Halakki community of Uttara Kannada district. She is survived by her three children and numerous well-wishers. The Karnataka forest department recognized her exceptional talent in nurturing saplings, granting her a special status as staff and allowing her to continue working even after retirement.