Manippady’s claim against BJP chief BY Vijayendra up for debate on Dec 16: Min Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said the issue of former Minority Commission chairman Anwar Manippady’s allegation that BJP state chief BY Vijayendra had offered to cover up the panel’s report on the encroachments of Waqf properties, when BS Yediyurappa was the CM, would come up for debate in the ongoing legislature session in Belagavi on Monday.

“There is video footage of how he spoke about it and the media also covered it... Now he is changing his words, so I don’t know how to take it... One thing is that he went to Vijayendra’s house... He himself had said it, who would have known if he hadn’t said it...? The media confirmed it when they heard it... If he came forward now and didn’t say it now, it means he doesn’t believe in his own words. Let’s see, it seems that the issue may be raised in the House,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Parameshwara alleged that there was mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic and that the government will expose those involved in the said scam. “We didn’t say this, as it is clear in the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission’s report. If we had said it, it would be easy to say that Congress is doing politics, but it is the panel’s report saying how the irregularities took place in each section. There was mismanagement in the purchase of masks, kits, and equipment, following which the medical education department filed an FIR as it is their responsibility. Was it wrong to file an FIR, so what kind of politics is that? Now, based on the report, we have taken action. If there are politicians involved, we will bring out all the details,” he stated.

Separately, Parameshwara said that after techie Atul Subhash’s suicide, there is big debate on husbands facing trouble. “Now there is a lot of debate on the fact that there are atrocities on men. There is a debate on how the law should be changed as the rights given to women are being misused. There is a discussion on how to bring changes in the IPC (BNS) in the coming days. Some changes should be made at the state level, and also at the Centre,” he stated.