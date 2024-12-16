'Puthari Mandh Namme' to take shape across public spaces in Kodagu

MADIKERI: The traditions of the Kodava community are blooming in vibrant colours in the public spaces called as ‘mandh’ across Kodagu. From Puthari Kolaat to Pareykali, the ‘Puthari Mandh Namme’ will be held across the various village mandhs throughout this month.

Mandh is a public space that is documented as ‘paisari’ land in government documents. The majority of the villages and village clusters have at least one ‘mandh’ space and this spot is mostly sacrosanct to the Kodava community. Following the harvest festival of Puthari, these public spaces turn into hubs that promote the culture and traditions of the Kodava community.

“During the ancestral times, the time after paddy harvest meant a break from hard work on the farm. And during this period, the villagers got together to host a cultural feast across the village ‘mandh’, giving birth to the ‘Puttari Mandh Namme,” explained Shashi Somaiah, a resident of Madikeri.