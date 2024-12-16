'Puthari Mandh Namme' to take shape across public spaces in Kodagu

MADIKERI: The traditions of the Kodava community are blooming in vibrant colours in the public spaces called as ‘mandh’ across Kodagu. From Puthari Kolaat to Pareykali, the ‘Puthari Mandh Namme’ will be held across the various village mandhs throughout this month.
Mandh is a public space that is documented as ‘paisari’ land in government documents. The majority of the villages and village clusters have at least one ‘mandh’ space and this spot is mostly sacrosanct to the Kodava community. Following the harvest festival of Puthari, these public spaces turn into hubs that promote the culture and traditions of the Kodava community.
“During the ancestral times, the time after paddy harvest meant a break from hard work on the farm. And during this period, the villagers got together to host a cultural feast across the village ‘mandh’, giving birth to the ‘Puttari Mandh Namme,” explained Shashi Somaiah, a resident of Madikeri.
While the mandh culture was vanishing a few years ago, following the efforts from several Kodava organizations, the same has now been revived.
Currently, numerous mandhs across the district host the Puthari Namme and the same witnesses participation from all the villagers.
While Puthari Kolat takes the center stage during the cultural fest, other traditional performances including ‘pareyakali’, ‘dudkott paat’, ‘umathaat’, ‘balopaat’ and ‘bolkaat’ also take shape vibrantly across the mandh regions.
The first Puthari Mandh programme was held at the Madikeri Fort premises and several mandhs will continue the ritual to ensure the preservation of the folkloric and tribal culture of the community.