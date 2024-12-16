Spacesuits, habitat pods display steal spotlight in Bengaluru Science exhibition

BENGALURU: To highlight the growing partnership between Italy and India in space exploration, the Italian Consulate, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched ‘From Moon to Mars’ exhibition at the Science Gallery. The exhibition is scheduled to run for 44 days, until January 26 and aligns with the Italian National Space Day on December 16.

The exhibition is split into two sections-- the Foyer and the Nature Lab, offering an engaging glimpse into space exploration.

In the Foyer, visitors can explore a detailed model of ISRO’s historic Chandrayaan-3 lunar module, alongside replicas of the LVM3 and PSLV launch vehicles. The section also showcases the Habitat Pod, an innovative simulation of extraterrestrial living conditions developed by Indian start-up Aakaa Space, which was recently tested in Ladakh.

Additionally, there are pictures and information highlighting the unique collaboration between the US-based Axiom Space and Italian fashion brand Prada to design a cutting-edge and stylish spacesuit.

In the Nature Lab, visitors can explore the exhibition From the Moon to Mars. The captivating display delves into the exploration of Earth’s closest celestial neighbours, showcasing key milestones in lunar and Martian exploration, while also highlighting Italy’s significant contributions to these ground-breaking missions.

On Sunday, the exhibition featured four sessions centred on the theme Living in Space, focusing on innovative solutions to address unique challenges of extraterrestrial living.

The sessions explored sustainable innovations essential for supporting human life in space, to address physiological and biomechanical challenges.

While the session ‘Microgravity and the Future of Space Nutrition: Unveiling the Potential of Arthrospira platensis’ focused on addressing the nutritional challenges of space exploration, emphasising the use of Arthrospira platensis as a sustainable solution for supporting life beyond Earth, session on the ‘Response of the Human Body to Low Gravity: A Biomechanical Analysis’ delved into how low gravity affects the human body, specifically its biomechanical functions, posing unique challenges for long-term space missions.