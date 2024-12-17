‘Belagavi session just a 10-day trip for legislators’: JDS MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur

BELAGAVI: Guramitkal JDS MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur mocked Belagavi’s winter Assembly session held here each year, by terming it a 10-day annual trip for legislators.

The first-time MLA began with an unexpected statement that the 10-day session is a waste of time, and he will not thank the Speaker for the opportunity given to speak about the problems of North Karnataka.

“This is not an Assembly session. You are all touring this region for 10 days at a cost of Rs 20-25 crore. But what you do not understand is that people come with their problems, thinking that we would discuss them.

They hope for solutions, but we 96 legislators from Uttara Karnataka -- 43 from Kalyan Karnataka and 53 from Kittur Karnataka -- do nothing for the people,” he rued.

Highlighting the recent deaths of postpartum women in Ballari, Kandakur said, “It’s been eight days since five people died. Is there nobody to listen? They announced compensation for the families of the deceased, but have you thought about what happens to the children they gave birth to? Who will take care of them?” he questioned.

Mocking the process of functioning of the legislature, Kandakur warned, “If we continue like this, the people will not like it. We just blame each other. There will be questions and answers, and then we blame each other, before returning to Bengaluru. Nothing happens for the next one year.”