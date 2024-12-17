BJP demands CBI probe into Manippady ‘bribe’

BELAGAVI: BJP on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegation of Rs 150 crore bribe offered by party president BY Vijayendra to former Minority Commission chairperson Anwar Manippady that was mentioned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge.

Assembly proceedings on Monday started with BJP members objecting to Priyank Kharge’s accusation made on the floor of the House on Thursday. Kharge had alleged that Vijayendra offered Rs 150 crore to Manippady, a BJP member, not to raise the issue of Waqf land encroachment.

Manippady, when he was the Karnataka Minority Commission chairman during the BJP government in the state, had submitted a report on the encroachment of waqf land in the state and the involvement of several Congress leaders in it.

Siddaramaiah, while repeating the allegation, had said the issue should be handed over to the CBI for an inquiry.

Vijayendra on Monday said, “The minister made the allegations in the House in my absence which was uncalled for. It was repeated by Siddaramaiah. It is a baseless allegation.”

He challenged Siddaramaiah to order a CBI inquiry, but mentioned that along with it, the probe should also cover waqf land encroachment as per the Manippady report and the MUDA scam, which is being probed by an SIT. “I am happy that Siddaramaiah has expressed his faith in a central investigation agency like the CBI, which he did not have earlier when the demand was made for a CBI investigation into the MUDA scam.

He can order the investigation as he has the discretionary powers. I challenge him to order a CBI probe,” he said, adding, “I am not at all concerned about it.” Vijayendra also demanded that the minister apologise for his statement.

Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka said Kharge made allegations abruptly without giving any prior notice. Kharge replied that his statement was based on Manippady’s interview a few years ago and other media reports. The issue saw heated arguments between BJP and Congress legislators. Vijayendra had earlier rejected the charge, saying why would he pay bribes to protect Congress leaders involved in the waqf land encroachment issue.