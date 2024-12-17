'Digital arrest' conmen call Kodagu man, tells him he's an accused in 'Naresh Goyal money laundering case'

In another case of digital scam, fraudsters tried to link a Kodagu native to the Naresh Goyal money laundering case in a bid to cheat him.

SM Chengappa, a resident of Kiranganduru in Somwarpet, received a call claiming that a fraudulent bank transaction was reported from his account number and that his account would be frozen in two hours.

The AI voice directed Chengappa to press "9" for further information after which the call connected to a person who posed as a police officer. The person posing as a police officer reiterated that a fraudulent transaction has taken place from Chengappa’s bank account and warned that a CBI inquiry will be launched.

Thereafter the call was transferred to another person who posed as Mumbai Police Officer. He told Chengappa that they had found 487 bank cards during the raid at Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal’s house and one of the cards belonged to Chengappa.

The imposters told Chengappa that he was accuse number 191 in the Naresh Goyal money laundering case. The imposters later narrated that Naresh Goyal had connections with drug mafia and had threatened the lives of several women and children. They also cautioned against such threats to Chengappa’s family. The fraudsters communicated via video call.

While Chengappa was shocked by the turn of events, he filed a complaint with the District Cyber Crime Cell. He also went to the local bank and temporarily closed his accounts. Chengappa has demanded that action should be taken against such fraudsters who claim to be police officers and has appealed to the public to be vigilant about such fraudsters. Police are investigating.