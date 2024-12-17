If claims false, why BJP didn’t act against Manippady: Priyank Kharge

BELAGAVI: RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the BJP leaders as to why the previous government did not take action against Anwar Manippady, former chairman of the Karnataka Minority Commission, if his allegations that BJP state president Vijayendra offered him bribes to cover up the former’s report on Waqf property encroachments are false.

Kharge hit out at the BJP for allegedly making needless claims against the Congress over the Waqf issue and said the BJP had been spreading misinformation about Wakf properties.

“The BJP leaders are giving false information to the Assembly that if the names are entered in the RTC, all such lands will be grabbed. A misleading piece of information on the Waqf issue, on social media, was shared by the Bengaluru South MP, which was later deleted.

Needlessly, confusion is being created on this issue in the state,” he claimed. Recalling Vijayendra’s statement in the Assembly that false allegations were being levelled against him, Kharge said the allegations were not being made against Vijayendra, but clarification was sought on what actually happened.