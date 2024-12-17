In Karnataka, dairy farmers not paid incentives for nine months

BENGALURU: The state government has not paid incentives to dairy farmers for more than nine months. The reason given is “no money”.

The government has to pay Rs 5 per litre of milk supplied by farmers under the Ksheeradhaare scheme. Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh admitted that farmers have not been paid their incentives for five months as a proposal in this regard is pending before the Finance Department.

There are 16 milk unions in the state.

On an average, they procure one crore litres of milk daily, making Karnataka a top state in dairy farming. The incentive scheme for dairy farmers was launched in 2008 with Rs 2 per litre. In 2013, it was increased to Rs 4 per litre and to Rs 5 per litre in 2016.

Though Congress was in favour of increasing it up to Rs 7, it did not happen. In fact, before the Assembly polls in 2023, the then Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah stated that if Congress comes to power, it will increase the incentive to Rs 6 per litre.

Venkatesh told the Assembly that from June 2024 to October 2024, farmers have not been paid and the amount payable to them is Rs 606.69 crore.