Karnataka Assembly passes bill to prevent children from falling into borewells

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) (Amendment) Bill passed in the Legislative Assembly on Monday proposes stringent measures to prevent children falling into uncapped newly drilled borewells.

Drilling and implementing agencies will face one-year jail in addition to Rs 25,000 fine if they are found guilty of not closing the lid of newly drilled borewells effectively and tightly.

The bill specifies that owners drilling borewells should intimate local authorities at least 15 days prior to sinking wells. Drilling and implementing agencies should close the lid of the borewell soon after drilling with a steel cap tightened with nuts and bolts.

Local authorities should ascertain effective closure of borewells within 24 hours by taking photos, and a joint declaration should be submitted to authorities after closing the borewell lid. Defunct borewells should be closed with soil, slush and thorns and a fence should be placed around it with a signboard alerting people about drilled borewells should be displayed on the spot.

Explaining the bill, Minor Irrigation Minister NS Bose Raju said, “The state is witnessing a steady decline in groundwater levels due to rampant drilling of borewells. The bill aims to prevent accidents and ensure sustainable management of groundwater resources. After the approval in the Assembly, it will be tabled in the Council during the current legislature session.’’

Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka welcomed the Bill, but wanted the government to impose a higher penalty and jail term to the accused.