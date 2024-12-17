Karnataka RTC staff to strike work from Dec 31

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ Joint Action Committee has called for an indefinite strike from December 31, demanding that the state government fulfil their demands. The strike is likely to cause inconvenience to lakhs of people, especially on the eve of New Year.

Employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and the North-Western Road Transport Corporation will strike work.

Payment of arrears amounting to Rs 1,750 crore pending for 36 months and Rs 306 crore DA for retired employees are among their demands. The committee also demanded that the employees’ salary be revised with retrospective effect from January 1, 2024.

Committee office-bearers said Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao received a petition from them on behalf of the state government on December 14 and assured that he would discuss their demands with the government.