'No attempt to cover, determined to improve healthcare system': Karnataka minister on Ballari deaths

BELAGAVI: Despite acknowledging the systemic failures related to the maternal deaths at Ballari District Hospital, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao stopped short of committing to an SIT or judicial probe, as demanded by Opposition BJP members in the Legislative Council.
He stressed that the government is not attempting to cover up the issue or shirk its responsibilities, but is determined to implement reforms to improve the healthcare system.
Giving a statement on the death of five mothers at Ballari Hospital in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, Gundurao said the administration believed that the intravenous fluid Ringer Lactate, supplied by Paschim Banga Company, was responsible for the deaths.
The faults with the IV fluid were identified months ago, with a particular batch being frozen in March. However, it was unfrozen due to increased demand in August amid rising dengue and other cases.
However, the minister clarified that, according to departmental records, no complications had been reported with the use of Ringer Lactate until November. He also noted that an expert team from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) found no evidence of negligence or dereliction of duty by the doctors at Ballari Hospital, who had followed the required protocols during Caesarean deliveries.
As prima facie evidence pointed to systemic failure, the government has suspended Drug Controller Dr Umesh.
A committee, headed by the development commissioner, has been formed to investigate possible lapses in the supply of drug samples to empanelled laboratories and determine the responsibility of officials at Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) in the matter. Additionally, a show-cause notice has been issued to the managing director of KSMSCL.
Not stopping with the Ballari incident, the government has instructed a team of experts from RGUHS to conduct a death audit on the maternal deaths reported in various hospitals this year, Dinesh said. He also added that the government has already announced a Rs 5 lakh relief for the families of the deceased mothers at Ballari Hospital.
Following the discovery that IV fluid Ringer Lactate was being manufactured at the Paschim Banga Company facility in Kolkata by the Drug Controllers of India, Karnataka, and West Bengal, a stoppage notice has been issued to the company, Dinesh said. He also added that the state has written to the Drug Controller of India to investigate the quality of Ringer Lactate supplied to Karnataka by the company.
While the minister acknowledged that a strong lobby of drug manufacturers was hindering strict action against such errant companies, members across party lines urged the government to act decisively against those who jeopardise people's lives. They also called for an increase in the relief amount for the families of the deceased and for the care of the neonates.
Opposition leaders Chalawadi Narayanaswamy and C T Ravi demanded either an SIT inquiry or a judicial probe into the Ballari incident. In response, Minister Dinesh assured that the government had nothing to hide and was not protecting anyone.
He further assured that he would discuss additional probes into the incident with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in addition to the ongoing investigations.