'No attempt to cover, determined to improve healthcare system': Karnataka minister on Ballari deaths

BELAGAVI: Despite acknowledging the systemic failures related to the maternal deaths at Ballari District Hospital, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao stopped short of committing to an SIT or judicial probe, as demanded by Opposition BJP members in the Legislative Council.

He stressed that the government is not attempting to cover up the issue or shirk its responsibilities, but is determined to implement reforms to improve the healthcare system.

Giving a statement on the death of five mothers at Ballari Hospital in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, Gundurao said the administration believed that the intravenous fluid Ringer Lactate, supplied by Paschim Banga Company, was responsible for the deaths.

The faults with the IV fluid were identified months ago, with a particular batch being frozen in March. However, it was unfrozen due to increased demand in August amid rising dengue and other cases.

However, the minister clarified that, according to departmental records, no complications had been reported with the use of Ringer Lactate until November. He also noted that an expert team from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) found no evidence of negligence or dereliction of duty by the doctors at Ballari Hospital, who had followed the required protocols during Caesarean deliveries.

As prima facie evidence pointed to systemic failure, the government has suspended Drug Controller Dr Umesh.