Relish delicacies from across Karnataka at Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

BENGALURU: Amid the demand for non-vegetarian food at the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Mandya, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), the organiser, is gearing up to provide vegetarian food to those attending the event from across Karnataka.

The organisers are expected to set up 120 food counters for the three-day Kannada convention, which is being held in Mandya after three decades.

There has been a demand from various organisations and individuals to serve non-vegetarian food during the sammelana. They even appealed to the organisers and staged a protest near the Mandya DC office.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KSP president Mahesh Joshi said that the food committee of the sammelana is working on it. “This is not Mandya Sammelana, but Kannada Sammelana, and it is for the entire state. Therefore, we want to provide a wide variety of food from across Karnataka to the visitors,’’ he said.

KSP sources said that they have over 2,000 people who will be working at the 120 counters, and there will be 1,200 cooks. Ragi mudde, kaalu palya, avrekaalu saaru, jowar rotti, ennegaayi palya, ragi dose, tomato rice bath, thatte idli, vade, and akki rotti, and in desserts, kaayi holige and many more will be served. The food counters will be open from 7 am to 11 pm daily.

Though there is a demand for non-vegetarian food, the organisers likely to serve only vegetarian food for various reasons, including the cost.

Interestingly, in the previous editions of the sammelana, non-vegetarian food was not served.