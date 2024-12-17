Researchers find new species of wasp at Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple in Karnataka

MYSURU: Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) researchers Ranjith A P and Priyadarsanan Dharma Rajan recently discovered new species of parasitoid wasp at Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve in Yalandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The researchers have discovered a new species of wasp in four different parts of the country, including the BRT Tiger Reserve. They have found the new species of wasp in the Kalakkad in Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, the Siang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh and Tehri in Uttarakhand.

The wasp found in BRT Tiger Reserve had been named after Dr P Gourishankar, who worked on the research and conservation of the King Cobra. Just a few months ago, the researchers team had discovered a new species of lizard and wasp.

Speaking to media persons, Priyadarsanan said: “These findings will help in understanding the rich biodiversity of the Indian subcontinent and the roles of ecosystems and conserving biodiversity.”