Winter will be shorter, not severe this year in south-interior Karnataka

BENGALURU: This Winter will be short and less chilly in most parts of south-interior Karnataka because of the formation of multiple systems from October to December.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data and observations, in December alone, three synoptic systems formed, including a cyclone and low-pressure area. These have impacted the onset of winter in most parts of the state, especially south-interior and coastal regions.
“This time, both south west and north east monsoons were extended. Easterly winds continue to prevail even in December, bringing in moisture and rain, impacting the winter season in south-interior Karnataka. Winter has been delayed in southern districts of the state,” said N Puviasaran, director in-charge, IMD Bengaluru.
He said the formation of systems has led to rainfall, including heavy rainfall, in south-interior Karnataka and coastal regions. Also, many days saw the presence of cloud cover, impacting the dry winter spell, he added.
He explained that when easterly winds prevail, there is more rain and less winter. The winter chillness is likely to set in by the month-end in affected areas as another system is forming in the coming days.
As per IMD forecast, there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal. Following this, a low-pressure area will form over Bay of Bengal in the coming days. An upper air cyclonic circulation over south east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area also persists.
Weathermen pointed to local factors playing a crucial role in short winter spells. They said the increasing number of vehicles and emission, increasing construction activities and rise in number of buildings are impacting the season.
“Areas surrounding buildings and other concrete spaces are holding a lot of heat. Winter chillness is not staying for long. The low temperature precipitation is prevailing for around 1-2 hours in urban areas against 3-4 hours in rural areas,” another IMD official explained.
IMD FORECASTS SEVERE COLD WAVE
IMD on Monday forecast a severe cold wave condition over Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar and issued a red alert for the next three days, where the minimum temperatures will be around 7 degrees Celsius. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Yadgir and Bagalkot for the next three days and these areas will experience minimum temperatures of 4-5 degrees Celsius below normal.
According to IMD data, Bengaluru city on Mon-day recorded a minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius, while HAL and Kem-pegowda International Air-port recorded minimum tem-peratures of 14.7 and 14.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bidar saw the lowest min-imum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, Vijayapura saw 8.5 degrees Celsius and Dharwad 11.8 degrees Celsius
Rainfall in B’luru
Year Month Rainfall
2022 October 322.5 mm
2022 November 58.53 mm
2022 December 88 mm
2023 October 92.7 mm
2023 November 106.6 mm
2023 December 0.7 mm
2024 October 305.5 mm
2024 November 21.6 mm
2024* December 93.8 mm