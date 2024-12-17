Winter will be shorter, not severe this year in south-interior Karnataka

BENGALURU: This Winter will be short and less chilly in most parts of south-interior Karnataka because of the formation of multiple systems from October to December.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data and observations, in December alone, three synoptic systems formed, including a cyclone and low-pressure area. These have impacted the onset of winter in most parts of the state, especially south-interior and coastal regions.

“This time, both south west and north east monsoons were extended. Easterly winds continue to prevail even in December, bringing in moisture and rain, impacting the winter season in south-interior Karnataka. Winter has been delayed in southern districts of the state,” said N Puviasaran, director in-charge, IMD Bengaluru.

He said the formation of systems has led to rainfall, including heavy rainfall, in south-interior Karnataka and coastal regions. Also, many days saw the presence of cloud cover, impacting the dry winter spell, he added.

He explained that when easterly winds prevail, there is more rain and less winter. The winter chillness is likely to set in by the month-end in affected areas as another system is forming in the coming days.

As per IMD forecast, there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal. Following this, a low-pressure area will form over Bay of Bengal in the coming days. An upper air cyclonic circulation over south east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area also persists.

Weathermen pointed to local factors playing a crucial role in short winter spells. They said the increasing number of vehicles and emission, increasing construction activities and rise in number of buildings are impacting the season.

“Areas surrounding buildings and other concrete spaces are holding a lot of heat. Winter chillness is not staying for long. The low temperature precipitation is prevailing for around 1-2 hours in urban areas against 3-4 hours in rural areas,” another IMD official explained.