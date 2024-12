BENGALURU: Going by the current trend of online platforms and private players selling vegetables and fruits procured directly from farmers at competitive prices, outlets of the Karnataka government-owned Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) are on the verge of closure.

As many as 140 outlets shut in the past five years. Of them, 89 were in Bengaluru.

Hopcoms was launched in 1965 to help farmers get remunerative prices for their produce and to ensure quality farm fresh products to consumers at affordable prices. There are 26 branches of Hopcoms in Karnataka -- in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Bidar, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Gadag, Dharwad, Davanagere and other places -- where there were around 600 outlets. But the number of outlets is coming down, especially in the past two years.

Replying to a question in the Legislative Council on the reasons for the closure of Hopcoms outlets, Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun said in some places, they had to be shut as employees manning them retired and new appointments were not made.

The other reason for closure of the outlets in Bengaluru is severe competition by vendors, who sell vegetables and fruits at malls, and opening of exclusive shops at many places by private players. Some outlets in Bengaluru were closed because of road-widening and Metro works, the minister said.