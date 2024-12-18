Karnataka HC dismisses PIL against government order on waqf land

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation filed against a circular issued by the state government to withdraw notices issued to farmers over entering the Waqf Board’s name in the khata of properties or lands cultivated by them.

The division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind dismissed the petition filed by social worker Syed Azaz Ahmed, a retired KAS officer from the city, challenging the circular dated September 9, 2024, addressed to all deputy commissioners to suspend the change of khata in the name of waqf.

The court said that an omnibus PIL like this could hardly be tenable and could only stand meritless. If the authorities issued the direction to stop the creation of khatas in the name of waqf for lands cultivated by farmers or which otherwise belong to private khata holders, such directions could be perceived only in the public good and public interest. This court cannot go into such aspects, but they have to be adverted to as individual cases to be dealt with following the law. For all these reasons, the present public petition is thoroughly misconceived and meritless, the court noted.